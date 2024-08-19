Frontears: 2024-08-19

Written by on August 19, 2024

  1. the asteroid belt – long weekend
  2. mums friends – clean
  3. yours truly – california sober
  4. any girl – talk about you
  5. casio brothers – showbag
  6. planb – cloudy with a chance of rain
  7. soursob bob – facebook
  8. casper – movin on
  9. big smokey hambones and the stew – hungrys
  10. jamniroquai – black capicorn day
  11. hard ons – buzz buzz buzz
  12. swopmeet – new wood old ashes
  13. goove terminntor – ride like the wind
  14. fatboy slim – right here righ now
  15. the baker suite – every time
  16. hgol – dirt
  17. kitchen witch – rosemary
  18. black orchid – destiny
  19. lapdog – ready go
  20. green day – when i come around
  21. rhys howlett – peach tree
  22. weekend rage – ropes
  23. war room – the top floor
  24. the u bombs – cover the roadrunner
  25. the fuss – glass house
  26. dj trip – berlin wall
  27. pulling teeth – graey matters
  28. dave matthws band – tripping bills
  29. the cranberres – dreams
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2024-08-19

Current track

Title

Artist