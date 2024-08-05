Frontears: 2024-08-05

Written by on August 5, 2024

  1. avant gardenrs – really good theory
  2. lola – fast life
  3. the genevies – adore you
  4. the new romantics – someone like me
  5. the amcats – untitled
  6. fallen order – stand together
  7. deep purple – if i were you
  8. king glizzared & lizzard wizared – hot calling contest
  9. you am i – berlin chair
  10. the birthday party – nick the stipper
  11. bloodstone vcillains – jack the ripper
  12. roadside slasher – red light amber
  13. gut heath – cool monrator
  14. the stone roses – fools gold
  15. millenoin – penguins &polars
  16. redheat – set the stage
  17. rat tamango – mid over matter
  18. babyteeth – i am
  19. green circles – ill give you thanks
  20. hellbound & pround – smoke & wine
  21. jessica lux – summer fine
  22. alana jagt – bible camp
  23. twine – my god
  24. peal jam – alive
  25. the whie room – emeies closer
  26. peaches – back it up
  27. tell mamma – honey
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2024-08-05

Current track

Title

Artist