Frontears: 2024-07-29

July 29, 2024

  1. mona lis overdrive – youre gonna miss me
  2. the penny dreadfuls – our way or the highway
  3. the crul sea – cocainne
  4. glass animals – how i leared to love the bomb
  5. you am i – who leaveing you now
  6. road kill – milshake man
  7. the street – dont mug yourself
  8. soursob bob – get me a fork
  9. machin gun fellatio – gril of my dreams
  10. soursob bob – happy face
  11. left on seen – goosewbumps
  12. any girl – too far gone
  13. son of dad – knife in the back
  14. jebediah – fall down
  15. the hushel – conjure woman bluse
  16. green circles – i cant see the day
  17. nick cave & the bad sead – 15 feet of pure whie snow
  18. gt stringer – depthcharge
  19. dave graney & clare moone – back in the day
  20. problem poney – butterflys
  21. new order – crystal
  22. jet o rourke – fight the good fight
  23. broken chips – hilltop
  24. the openseason – nver forget
  25. the toss – past players bar
  26. the queen of stone age – no one knows
  27. pacifer – comfor me
  28. prity orange – left to my own
