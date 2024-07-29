Frontears: 2024-07-29

- mona lis overdrive – youre gonna miss me
- the penny dreadfuls – our way or the highway
- the crul sea – cocainne
- glass animals – how i leared to love the bomb
- you am i – who leaveing you now
- road kill – milshake man
- the street – dont mug yourself
- soursob bob – get me a fork
- machin gun fellatio – gril of my dreams
- soursob bob – happy face
- left on seen – goosewbumps
- any girl – too far gone
- son of dad – knife in the back
- jebediah – fall down
- the hushel – conjure woman bluse
- green circles – i cant see the day
- nick cave & the bad sead – 15 feet of pure whie snow
- gt stringer – depthcharge
- dave graney & clare moone – back in the day
- problem poney – butterflys
- new order – crystal
- jet o rourke – fight the good fight
- broken chips – hilltop
- the openseason – nver forget
- the toss – past players bar
- the queen of stone age – no one knows
- pacifer – comfor me
- prity orange – left to my own
