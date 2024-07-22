Frontears: 2024-07-22

- heather frahn – brand new day
- Jess day – captain midnight
- thunder speaker – the drizzle
- the trafalgrss – London taxi
- ladyhaw – my delirium
- the presets – my people
- axe girl – your not a ninja
- automatic – what if
- grannyflat – time money wine
- west thebarton – modem Australian
- electric sex pants – get out
- star ten hash – metal chicks
- soursob bob – hard rubbish
- straight 2 the ace – Adelaide
- beast boys – shake your rump
- cypress hill – insane in the brain
- flowerbed – piano song
- trav Collins – not going home
- leighstar dust – if i
- the lost giants – dont find me
- fluffy – no but you
- colorblind – eye to eye
- crowed house – teenage summer
- the gels – somebody someday
- feed the fire – blood red sea
- electric funereal – iron man
- genation swine – fast eddy come get it
