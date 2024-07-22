Frontears: 2024-07-22

Written by on July 22, 2024

  1. heather frahn – brand new day
  2. Jess day – captain midnight
  3. thunder speaker – the drizzle
  4. the trafalgrss – London taxi
  5. ladyhaw – my delirium
  6. the presets – my people
  7. axe girl – your not a ninja
  8. automatic – what if
  9. grannyflat – time money wine
  10. west thebarton – modem Australian
  11. electric sex pants – get out
  12. star ten hash – metal chicks
  13. soursob bob – hard rubbish
  14. straight 2 the ace – Adelaide
  15. beast boys – shake your rump
  16. cypress hill – insane in the brain
  17. flowerbed – piano song
  18. trav Collins – not going home
  19. leighstar dust – if i
  20. the lost giants – dont find me
  21. fluffy – no but you
  22. colorblind – eye to eye
  23. crowed house – teenage summer
  24. the gels – somebody someday
  25. feed the fire – blood red sea
  26. electric funereal – iron man
  27. genation swine – fast eddy come get it
