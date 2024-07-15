Frontears: 2024-07-15

- special patrol – bring me back home
- jebeddiah – supposed to do
- squid jag – too slow
- super ralene bros – revolution day
- missy higgins – scar
- mums friends – clean
- cull the band – tearin me apart
- deadstar – run baby run
- the avanches – elctricity
- three royals – revolution
- angelik – red dress
- resin dogs – say yearh
- babyteeth – petend were dead
- coldwave – twenty two
- baker boy ft bernard fanning – wish you well
- angelik – in the dark
- legless – bite me
- church moms – fight me
- trcnch effect – down here on earth
- shihad – la la land
- nick cave & the bad seads – do you love me
- lily and the drum – take me to the river
- geling – in the city
- tracer – now i ride
- testeagles – like no other
- sonic animation – theophius thistler
- rem – imitation
- andy scott – always here
- amy shark – two friends
- blueboy – boys dont matter
- the cat empire – east
- sivewrchair – paint pistel pricess
Reader's opinions