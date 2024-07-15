Frontears: 2024-07-15

Written by on July 15, 2024

  1. special patrol – bring me back home
  2. jebeddiah – supposed to do
  3. squid jag – too slow
  4. super ralene bros – revolution day
  5. missy higgins – scar
  6. mums friends – clean
  7. cull the band – tearin me apart
  8. deadstar – run baby run
  9. the avanches – elctricity
  10. three royals – revolution
  11. angelik – red dress
  12. resin dogs – say yearh
  13. babyteeth – petend were dead
  14. coldwave – twenty two
  15. baker boy ft bernard fanning – wish you well
  16. angelik – in the dark
  17. legless – bite me
  18. church moms – fight me
  19. trcnch effect – down here on earth
  20. shihad – la la land
  21. nick cave & the bad seads – do you love me
  22. lily and the drum – take me to the river
  23. geling – in the city
  24. tracer – now i ride
  25. testeagles – like no other
  26. sonic animation – theophius thistler
  27. rem – imitation
  28. andy scott – always here
  29. amy shark – two friends
  30. blueboy – boys dont matter
  31. the cat empire – east
  32. sivewrchair – paint pistel pricess
