Frontears: 2024-07-08

Written by on July 8, 2024

  1. the avalanches – frontier psychiatrist
  2. mum friends – clean
  3. the fiddle chicks – water to wine
  4. weekend rage – the ropes
  5. ben folds – rockin the suburbs
  6. toyland – glad to be Australian
  7. the 4 star heroes – polar bear
  8. Christine anu – come my way
  9. lipstick – dangerous
  10. little ice age – outer control
  11. war room – the top floor
  12. beastie boys – fight for your right
  13. the liveing end – roll on
  14. big heavy stuff – devil tongue
  15. the borders – the little things
  16. poly & statics – lucky
  17. augie march – clockwork
  18. Amy shark – two friends
  19. magic dirt – pace it
  20. stissed – munchies
  21. tabula rasa – payback a bitch
  22. pigasus – eagle nest warrior
  23. mar of cain – highlight
  24. special patrol – outskirts of town
  25. 28 days – rip it up
  26. cull the band – terrain me apart
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2024-07-08

Current track

Title

Artist