Frontears: 2024-07-01

July 1, 2024

  1. lady strangelove – sweet exchange
  2. tocic shock – ambulance
  3. kitchen witch – rosmary
  4. the fuss – time
  5. rat ta mango – mid over matter
  6. killing heidi – weir
  7. the jessus lizard – glamourous
  8. even – candle
  9. sepultura – dead embryonic cells
  10. raven black night – black queen
  11. big hevy stuff – big mouth
  12. magic dirt – ice
  13. helleko – helleko
  14. loose change – street light s
  15. soundgarden – rusty cage
  16. stella one eleven – dont say
  17. the meanies – ton of bricks
  18. primal scream – loaed
  19. front l end oader – trains
  20. lazros dog – home enterinment sysem
  21. 28 days – sand
  22. tockic shock – dog shit
  23. the openseason – never forget
  24. the superjesus – secret agent man
