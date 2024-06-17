Frontears: 2024-06-17

- lazy eye – pocket the black
- hells hoist – the morning after
- jebediah – fall down
- the Maggie pills – gold
- soundgarden – black hole sun
- southeast – desert metal
- beards – if you dad dosent have a beard your got two mums
- soursob bob – centerelink
- silverchair – Israel son
- alice in chains – rooster
- magic dirt – pace it
- roadkill – milkshake man
- witch split – knuckle sandwich
- toyland – glad to be Australian
- surviving sharks – crash
- luxedo – ours
- Rebecca empire – big smoke
- oscarthe wiled – movie
- jet o reourke – fight the good fight
- veebees – i got nuthn
- sunk loto – sunken eyes
- loaded billy – devil holds the tin
- cosmic psychos – neighbours
- the laybacks – heart strings
- low rider – taking control
- hilltop hoods – dumb enough
- king stingray – best bits
- baker boy – in control
Reader's opinions