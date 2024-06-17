Frontears: 2024-06-17

  1. lazy eye – pocket the black
  2. hells hoist – the morning after
  3. jebediah – fall down
  4. the Maggie pills – gold
  5. soundgarden – black hole sun
  6. southeast – desert metal
  7. beards – if you dad dosent have a beard your got two mums
  8. soursob bob – centerelink
  9. silverchair – Israel son
  10. alice in chains – rooster
  11. magic dirt – pace it
  12. roadkill – milkshake man
  13. witch split – knuckle sandwich
  14. toyland – glad to be Australian
  15. surviving sharks – crash
  16. luxedo – ours
  17. Rebecca empire – big smoke
  18. oscarthe wiled – movie
  19. jet o reourke – fight the good fight
  20. veebees – i got nuthn
  21. sunk loto – sunken eyes
  22. loaded billy – devil holds the tin
  23. cosmic psychos – neighbours
  24. the laybacks – heart strings
  25. low rider – taking control
  26. hilltop hoods – dumb enough
  27. king stingray – best bits
  28. baker boy – in control
