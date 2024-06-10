Frontears: 2024-06-10

- rebeccas empire – bad blood
- granny flat – son your grounded
- hells horst – the morning after
- beyonce,s fiances – la sing
- molly rocket – god dam
- free genie – house of love
- madam super trash – marino rock
- big worlds – leaves beneth me
- the u bombs – school boy
- goat girl – pay it down
- blowup betty – shes a gonna
- diana ah naid – perect family
- king daddy – blood red river
- fluffy – home
- toxic shock – drama queen
- wilam street srikers – no not nick
- david bowie – chanes
- the doors – roadhouse bluse
- tracer – now i ride
- gift – going in circels
- ocenan alley – touch back down
- west thebiton – faceless
- the smashiong pumpkings – chemrub rock
- velvet moth – you make me feel
- blodie – the tide is high
- the barflys – take it easy
- ween – pushin a littlte dasiy
