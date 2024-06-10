Frontears: 2024-06-10

June 10, 2024

  1. rebeccas empire – bad blood
  2. granny flat – son your grounded
  3. hells horst – the morning after
  4. beyonce,s fiances – la sing
  5. molly rocket – god dam
  6. free genie – house of love
  7. madam super trash – marino rock
  8. big worlds – leaves beneth me
  9. the u bombs – school boy
  10. goat girl – pay it down
  11. blowup betty – shes a gonna
  12. diana ah naid – perect family
  13. king daddy – blood red river
  14. fluffy – home
  15. toxic shock – drama queen
  16. wilam street srikers – no not nick
  17. david bowie – chanes
  18. the doors – roadhouse bluse
  19. tracer – now i ride
  20. gift – going in circels
  21. ocenan alley – touch back down
  22. west thebiton – faceless
  23. the smashiong pumpkings – chemrub rock
  24. velvet moth – you make me feel
  25. blodie – the tide is high
  26. the barflys – take it easy
  27. ween – pushin a littlte dasiy
