Frontears: 2024-06-03

Written by on June 3, 2024

  1. kitchen witch – glich
  2. peaches prc – touchy subject
  3. soursob bob – bagpipes
  4. atominc swing – stole me into the groove
  5. west thebarton – slow
  6. sons of zoku – earth chant
  7. witch spit – knucle sandwich
  8. sormset – fly over clouds
  9. survining sharks – dreams
  10. lizzie hosking – bubbles
  11. thunder speaks – never forever
  12. paw – Jessie
  13. custard – Brisbane
  14. little sisters vs super raelene brother s – Angela Pamela
  15. king stingray – best bits
  16. empire of the sun – changes
  17. lard – i wanna be drug sniffing dog
  18. the superjesus – enough to know
  19. stissed – munchies
  20. swayback – outlaw
  21. stone temple pilots – plush
  22. towns – birthday
  23. polly & the statics – hide the bottles
  24. spiral dance – black water deep
  25. the cranberries – linger
  26. the mystery light – someone else in control
  27. the yellow wallpaper – let live
  28. underworld – ballet lane
  29. ugly – shepherds carol
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Feedback Loop: 2024-06-03

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2024-06-03

Current track

Title

Artist