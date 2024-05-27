Frontears: 2024-05-27

- church mums – leather
- dune rats – cheapskate
- swamp kitteh – in my shoes
- the midnights mares – anastasia
- aaron thomas – walk on water
- chads trees – trend softley
- tex perkings & the dark horses – wold to come
- hit the jackpot – holdays
- pool toys – honey
- cosmicstorm – noboadys fool
- big worlds – leaves beneath me
- twine – same old problems
- your loyal harless – popping candy
- susan lily – had a dream
- howlnbones – happness
- oscar the wiled – movie
- hunky punks – midnight train
- kig dady – hex 22
- miss golly gosh – band slut
- captainspud – demolaition driver
- black belt jones – wake up call
- ice on mercury – to live another day
- horror my friends – stay in
- chainsaw preches – greed is the enemy
- bitchspawn – flesh
- soberphobia – cash in the tins
- raw spud – sit on the toliet
- red rascal – other gf
- swimsuit – hardtimes
- amcat – bea kaye
