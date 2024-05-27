Frontears: 2024-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2024

  1. church mums – leather
  2. dune rats – cheapskate
  3. swamp kitteh – in my shoes
  4. the midnights mares – anastasia
  5. aaron thomas – walk on water
  6. chads trees – trend softley
  7. tex perkings & the dark horses – wold to come
  8. hit the jackpot – holdays
  9. pool toys – honey
  10. cosmicstorm – noboadys fool
  11. big worlds – leaves beneath me
  12. twine – same old problems
  13. your loyal harless – popping candy
  14. susan lily – had a dream
  15. howlnbones – happness
  16. oscar the wiled – movie
  17. hunky punks – midnight train
  18. kig dady – hex 22
  19. miss golly gosh – band slut
  20. captainspud – demolaition driver
  21. black belt jones – wake up call
  22. ice on mercury – to live another day
  23. horror my friends – stay in
  24. chainsaw preches – greed is the enemy
  25. bitchspawn – flesh
  26. soberphobia – cash in the tins
  27. raw spud – sit on the toliet
  28. red rascal – other gf
  29. swimsuit – hardtimes
  30. amcat – bea kaye
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2024-05-27

Current track

Title

Artist