Frontears: 2024-05-13

  1. smoke no fire – prisoner of sleep
  2. roadkill – milkshake man
  3. the barflys – the devil himslf
  4. swapmeet – i wish i
  5. angelik – black heart
  6. flaming lips – yeah yeah yeah song
  7. your loyal hearless – halls of waiting
  8. electric sex pants – fight night
  9. beck – devils haircut
  10. florence and machine – dog days
  11. bjork – army of me
  12. my cherie – darkness & gold
  13. athleli teeage joggers – hello demons
  14. bitchspawn – slut mafia
  15. the yellow wallpaper – lets live
  16. kitchen witch – glitch
  17. nick cave & the bad seads – do you love me
  18. bit by bats – all night
  19. dave graney – rock n roll is where i hide
  20. the packets – bich
  21. the toss – thats not cricket
  22. tracer – wrecking ball
  23. fear and loathing – i kill hippies
  24. cull the band – ill be navigator
  25. state libary – for better or worse
  26. elecitc funeral – ioron man
  27. black sabbath – tomorrow dreams
  28. 5 sided cube – bubba abeatle
