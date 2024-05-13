Frontears: 2024-05-13

- smoke no fire – prisoner of sleep
- roadkill – milkshake man
- the barflys – the devil himslf
- swapmeet – i wish i
- angelik – black heart
- flaming lips – yeah yeah yeah song
- your loyal hearless – halls of waiting
- electric sex pants – fight night
- beck – devils haircut
- florence and machine – dog days
- bjork – army of me
- my cherie – darkness & gold
- athleli teeage joggers – hello demons
- bitchspawn – slut mafia
- the yellow wallpaper – lets live
- kitchen witch – glitch
- nick cave & the bad seads – do you love me
- bit by bats – all night
- dave graney – rock n roll is where i hide
- the packets – bich
- the toss – thats not cricket
- tracer – wrecking ball
- fear and loathing – i kill hippies
- cull the band – ill be navigator
- state libary – for better or worse
- elecitc funeral – ioron man
- black sabbath – tomorrow dreams
- 5 sided cube – bubba abeatle
