Frontears: 2024-05-06

May 6, 2024

  1. the cold field – all alone
  2. cold ghost – today i feel a soft breeze
  3. belly – sweet ride
  4. paper tiger – late night washing
  5. the dandy warhols – bohemiam like you
  6. indigo girls – blood and fire
  7. tissm – all homeboys are dickheads
  8. soursob bob – muddy waters
  9. basement jaxxx – romeo
  10. haylay mary – one last drag
  11. swapmeet – halfway
  12. ride into the sun – run for the hills part 1
  13. regurgitator – pee pee man
  14. ride into the sun – run for the hill
  15. the the cull band – ill be your navigator
  16. meat tray – meat lover
  17. kitchen witch – glitch
  18. ladyhawe – magic
  19. the penny dreadfuls – she pu the baby in the micowave
  20. ratcatcher – piss the sreet
  21. cosmic pyschos – back in town
  22. ravben black – night
  23. matterhorn – drive
  24. hidden intent – additted to thash
  25. mark of cain – first
  26. tomahawk – god hate coward
  27. hed (planet earth ) – killing time
  28. placebo – special k
  29. eskmo joe – wake up
