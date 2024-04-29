Frontears: 2024-04-29

- the britsh robots – watch yourself grow old
- hate force five – hard n heavry
- los palms – from the shadows
- tones and i – never seen the rain
- squieker – circles
- reugitator – epic
- snout – get in my car
- twine – my god
- the black doives – comeing to get you
- weezer – beverly hills
- the black doives – empty out your heart
- 745 – yesterday
- cull the band – raw power
- soursob bob – south austrlian beanie anthem
- black belt jones – wake up call
- the white stripes – fell in love with a girl
- liz phail – supernova
- kitchen witch – glich
- midnight oil – surfing with a soon
- beastie boys – skills too pay bills
- perl jam – even flow
- teen jesus and jean teaser – gril sports
- southpaw – brain pass
- the backseat romeos – misery hate comany
- audio reiign – find your way
- snonephobia – kingdom buitt in blood
- almost human – no sound
- bitchspown – sleep all day
- belly – trust in me
Reader's opinions