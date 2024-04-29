Frontears: 2024-04-29

  1. the britsh robots – watch yourself grow old
  2. hate force five – hard n heavry
  3. los palms – from the shadows
  4. tones and i – never seen the rain
  5. squieker – circles
  6. reugitator – epic
  7. snout – get in my car
  8. twine – my god
  9. the black doives – comeing to get you
  10. weezer – beverly hills
  11. the black doives – empty out your heart
  12. 745 – yesterday
  13. cull the band – raw power
  14. soursob bob – south austrlian beanie anthem
  15. black belt jones – wake up call
  16. the white stripes – fell in love with a girl
  17. liz phail – supernova
  18. kitchen witch – glich
  19. midnight oil – surfing with a soon
  20. beastie boys – skills too pay bills
  21. perl jam – even flow
  22. teen jesus and jean teaser – gril sports
  23. southpaw – brain pass
  24. the backseat romeos – misery hate comany
  25. audio reiign – find your way
  26. snonephobia – kingdom buitt in blood
  27. almost human – no sound
  28. bitchspown – sleep all day
  29. belly – trust in me
