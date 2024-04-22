Frontears: 2024-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2024

  1. fluffy – rub n tug
  2. hawkwind – till found you
  3. swimsuit – hard times
  4. frente – what comes over me
  5. the drones – you really dont care
  6. kaisser chiefs – ruby
  7. the cold fied – all alone
  8. crowed house – teeage summer
  9. belly – trust in me
  10. beltane – on the fly
  11. the breards – shave off his beared
  12. the packets – sounded by dickheas
  13. custed – aparment
  14. alice in chains – again
  15. alice cooper – wish i was born in bevery hills
  16. angelik – rebel yell
  17. the cruel sea – better get lawer
  18. frenzel rhomb – richer than you
  19. faker – this hartattckt
  20. star 10 # – no pride
  21. pennywise – perect peple
  22. blow up betty – shes a gonna
  23. the emty threts – jason bad trip
  24. pine point – say it again
  25. jessica luxx – summer fire
  26. babyteeth – thedore rosevelt
  27. maisie – suger dinner
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2024-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist