Frontears: 2024-04-08

  1. the vanilla wombat love convention – cowboy force
  2. the empty threts – eviel eye
  3. townhouse – early 2000s sitcom
  4. twelve dollar monkey – reality rd
  5. def fx – lets get real
  6. apollo 440 – sto the rock
  7. bit by bats – dance the dance
  8. bird to prey – big dog
  9. raw ether – sneaky machine
  10. the baker suite – any other way
  11. tonyfontshow – candyman
  12. lady stangelove – sweet exchange
  13. jessica luxx – befor you get older
  14. ocean alley – toch back down
  15. spud gun – spud hop
  16. toxic shock – mystery boy
  17. the toss – the first quarter
  18. raven black niught – fire in your eyes
  19. pistenbroke – riding the breeze
  20. priority orange – left my own
  21. goat gril – ride around
  22. courtney rob – cricles
  23. surfer posa – poney
  24. wasted wonders – god damm annything
  25. the public holiday – bannana
  26. slingshot – agent 99
  27. mums favourite – primroses
