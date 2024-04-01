Frontears: 2024-04-01

April 1, 2024

  1. oasis – rock n roll star
  2. oasis – morning glorly
  3. free genie – house of love
  4. monkay puzzle tree – paper moon
  5. you am – jewels and bullets
  6. emily davis & the open rd – undone
  7. PRIMAL SCREAM – jailbird
  8. dead man ink – i hate this town
  9. regurgitator ft peaches – this is not a pop song
  10. drunk moms – new australia
  11. west thebarton – tapes
  12. sarah masters & leigh stardust – cant find a leaver
  13. lazyeye – pocket the black
  14. lisa miller – i cant tell
  15. skunk ananie – i can dream
  16. fluffy – no one but you
  17. siderbait – monty
  18. perdition – the last hour
  19. swayback – one way traffic
  20. cloe the band – smokers deck
  21. daft punk – around the world
  22. ninew inch nails – closer
  23. metailica – st anger
  24. cosmic psychos – pub
  25. grinspoon – sickfest
  26. fiddle chicks – salt river
