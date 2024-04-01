Frontears: 2024-04-01

- oasis – rock n roll star
- oasis – morning glorly
- free genie – house of love
- monkay puzzle tree – paper moon
- you am – jewels and bullets
- emily davis & the open rd – undone
- PRIMAL SCREAM – jailbird
- dead man ink – i hate this town
- regurgitator ft peaches – this is not a pop song
- drunk moms – new australia
- west thebarton – tapes
- sarah masters & leigh stardust – cant find a leaver
- lazyeye – pocket the black
- lisa miller – i cant tell
- skunk ananie – i can dream
- fluffy – no one but you
- siderbait – monty
- perdition – the last hour
- swayback – one way traffic
- cloe the band – smokers deck
- daft punk – around the world
- ninew inch nails – closer
- metailica – st anger
- cosmic psychos – pub
- grinspoon – sickfest
- fiddle chicks – salt river
