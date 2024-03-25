Frontears: 2024-03-25

  1. abbey howlett – working it out
  2. king daddy – lift the lid
  3. chop – jam 1
  4. glove rabbit – a whole in one nox remix
  5. king stinray – though the trees
  6. the amcats – when i wake up gunna be there
  7. loaded billie – boys run
  8. fake fruit – old skin
  9. tash sultana – mask
  10. the empty threts – eviel eye
  11. midnight oil – power and passion
  12. dimeech – just let go
  13. cheeworld – belair national park
  14. the lift dwellers – wating for a new day
  15. illicit eve – reborn
  16. legless – ball and chain
  17. diamond sins – still beating
  18. the menace – off the leash
  19. the loving tongue – temple of love
  20. circle clan – rust
  21. big smoke – just do it
  22. soursob bob – haymaker
  23. molly rocket – asphalt
  24. jess johns – stanger
  25. big town – 2057
  26. the tonight show – dirt
