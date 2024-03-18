Frontears: 2024-03-18

  1. goldtin – monday night bin night
  2. che pheromore – presidntal peccdadillones
  3. chloe the band – smokers deck
  4. cliffr racer – do it for free
  5. coldwave – watch it – faceless
  6. ricochet pete – thanks for nothing
  7. grannyflat – time money and wine
  8. hagol – food fight
  9. tockic shock – amulace
  10. the midnight mares – anastasia
  11. feed the fire – stange world
  12. blood plastic – money
  13. alana jagt – lullby #2
  14. lachy doley – a world worth fighting for
  15. fusion – wake up
  16. doors – riders on the storm
  17. filthy scumbags – lager drinkers from hell
  18. nirvana – milk it
  19. bitchspawn – wercking ball
  20. dallas crane – dirty heart
  21. colourblnd – semaphore
  22. daily heads – get use to it
  23. pigaus – lest we forget
  24. the peawes – black crows and buterflys
  25. the public servants – frank fearless 2
  26. lucky seven – joey
  27. cal williams jr – place to be
