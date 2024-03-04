Frontears: 2024-03-04

- the amcats – when i wake upn up gunna be there
- the uglies – valcation
- hit the jackpot – holiday
- pash – STAY A LITTLE LONGER
- townhouse – pick up
- thunder speaker – free
- gradma shotgunn – ghost riders in the sky
- tism – 40 years then death
- wesat trhebarton – humble heart
- peach prc – secret
- its a hox – trying for easy
- abbey howlett – blood moon
- rachel green – what you wanted
- granny flat – black money
- wanderers – malibu
- the penny dreadfuls – she put the baby in the micrwave
- the molting vultres – mushroom people
- kelshy – telstra
- ice on mercry – awakaing
- interer arma – invain
- hate force five – hate the government
- dave graney – knock yourself out
- nick cave and the bad bad seads – where the wiled roses grow
- madam super trsh – old skin for new
- church moms – cigartte
- jess jones – stanger
- drunk moms – living night
- centerlink – drun on drugs
- dead roo – turn around
- slingsht dragstar – agent
- sons of zok – dead poets
