  1. the amcats – when i wake upn up gunna be there
  2. the uglies – valcation
  3. hit the jackpot – holiday
  4. pash – STAY A LITTLE LONGER
  5. townhouse – pick up
  6. thunder speaker – free
  7. gradma shotgunn – ghost riders in the sky
  8. tism – 40 years then death
  9. wesat trhebarton – humble heart
  10. peach prc – secret
  11. its a hox – trying for easy
  12. abbey howlett – blood moon
  13. rachel green – what you wanted
  14. granny flat – black money
  15. wanderers – malibu
  16. the penny dreadfuls – she put the baby in the micrwave
  17. the molting vultres – mushroom people
  18. kelshy – telstra
  19. ice on mercry – awakaing
  20. interer arma – invain
  21. hate force five – hate the government
  22. dave graney – knock yourself out
  23. nick cave and the bad bad seads – where the wiled roses grow
  24. madam super trsh – old skin for new
  25. church moms – cigartte
  26. jess jones – stanger
  27. drunk moms – living night
  28. centerlink – drun on drugs
  29. dead roo – turn around
  30. slingsht dragstar – agent
  31. sons of zok – dead poets
