Frontears: 2024-02-26

Written by on February 26, 2024

  1. stirling north and serious lack of rainfall – outback stars
  2. my cherie – dont compare yourself
  3. tori amons – cornflake girl
  4. summer flake – die trying
  5. colourblind – i guss that it
  6. pash – stay a little bit longer
  7. nick cave – do you love me
  8. the hushes – cold river blues
  9. gt streinger – swoamp girl
  10. the beaulitfull black – hit bthe wall
  11. staght to the ace – want to know
  12. morning mood – blue
  13. dinosaur jr – feel the pain
  14. snieaker pimps – 6 undergound
  15. the superjesus – second sun
  16. pacifer – comfort me
  17. millenconin – olymic
  18. lisa millewr – if you need me
  19. cornershop – brimful of asha
  20. smash mouth – walking on the sun
  21. centerlink – melbourne cold as hell
  22. sonic animatlon – im dj
  23. nine inch nails – closer
  24. southpoor – mimmum wage
  25. the tea party – a cerain slant of light
  26. testeagles – turn that shit up
  27. superheist – crank the system
  28. the whitlams – no aphodisac
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2024-02-26

Current track

Title

Artist