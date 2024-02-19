Frontears: 2024-02-19

  1. stormset – all the others
  2. rat ta mango – just you wait
  3. kitchen witch – like the bload
  4. pixies – pagan man
  5. bitchspawn – yours truly
  6. the uglies – big city
  7. monky puzzle tree – how to cast a spell
  8. dj trip – use me
  9. radio head – parnoid android
  10. red jezebel – hollywood
  11. the baker suite – rush of light
  12. pollyanna – brittle then broken
  13. the presidents of unitedst of america – naked and famous
  14. raw ether – sneaky machine
  15. roadside slasher – hock shop
  16. ride into the sun – im just dandy
  17. pulaa standing – more i give
  18. green crcles – im glad
  19. soursob bob – resistnce girl
  20. raven black night – fire in your eyes
  21. toxic shock – annimel
  22. the toss – devondale
  23. stange brew band – rock n roll addict
  24. radio 88 – way home
  25. the setellits – whole lotta liven
  26. prolem pony – dam
  27. free drinks – fight the wave
  28. nfl – choo choo
  29. star ten hash – when i
  30. coulorblind – water
