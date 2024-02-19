Frontears: 2024-02-19

- stormset – all the others
- rat ta mango – just you wait
- kitchen witch – like the bload
- pixies – pagan man
- bitchspawn – yours truly
- the uglies – big city
- monky puzzle tree – how to cast a spell
- dj trip – use me
- radio head – parnoid android
- red jezebel – hollywood
- the baker suite – rush of light
- pollyanna – brittle then broken
- the presidents of unitedst of america – naked and famous
- raw ether – sneaky machine
- roadside slasher – hock shop
- ride into the sun – im just dandy
- pulaa standing – more i give
- green crcles – im glad
- soursob bob – resistnce girl
- raven black night – fire in your eyes
- toxic shock – annimel
- the toss – devondale
- stange brew band – rock n roll addict
- radio 88 – way home
- the setellits – whole lotta liven
- prolem pony – dam
- free drinks – fight the wave
- nfl – choo choo
- star ten hash – when i
- coulorblind – water
Reader's opinions