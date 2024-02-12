Frontears: 2024-02-12

- lily and the drum – highway of life
- tumblweed – hang around
- the beautiful black – shock and awe
- brillg – bird from ashes
- beyonce,s fanicce – threes four walls
- silverchair – freak
- angelik – alright
- baterz – target air conditioner
- hard ons – where did she come from
- its a hoax – out of it
- free drinks – fight the wave
- squeaker – your a star
- thunder speaks – free
- kitchen witch – third eye
- billion dollar bums – schools out
- bitchspawn – yes i am
- midnight mars – Anastasia/boneyard matinee
- Jessica luxx – alone
- illicit eve – reborn
- bloodstone villains – jack the ripper
- my pal – god
- the whitlams – blow up the porkies
- powerderfinger – my happiness
- the white room – i am no one
- drunk dads – liven the night
- steel capz – metro card
- front end loader – pulse
- honeybean – what
- pash – land of the sun
- you am i – heavy hart
- even – stop and go man
