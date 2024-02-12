Frontears: 2024-02-12

Written by on February 12, 2024

  1. lily and the drum – highway of life
  2. tumblweed – hang around
  3. the beautiful black – shock and awe
  4. brillg – bird from ashes
  5. beyonce,s fanicce – threes four walls
  6. silverchair – freak
  7. angelik – alright
  8. baterz – target air conditioner
  9. hard ons – where did she come from
  10. its a hoax – out of it
  11. free drinks – fight the wave
  12. its a hoax – out of it
  13. squeaker – your a star
  14. thunder speaks – free
  15. kitchen witch – third eye
  16. billion dollar bums – schools out
  17. bitchspawn – yes i am
  18. midnight mars – Anastasia/boneyard matinee
  19. Jessica luxx – alone
  20. illicit eve – reborn
  21. bloodstone villains – jack the ripper
  22. my pal – god
  23. the whitlams – blow up the porkies
  24. powerderfinger – my happiness
  25. the white room – i am no one
  26. drunk dads – liven the night
  27. steel capz – metro card
  28. front end loader – pulse
  29. honeybean – what
  30. pash – land of the sun
  31. you am i – heavy hart
  32. even – stop and go man
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2024-02-12

Current track

Title

Artist