Frontears: 2024-02-05

  1. soursob bob – get a fork
  2. DJ trip – jet lag
  3. sons of zoku – yumi
  4. heather frhn – brand new day
  5. psycho green – spaced out
  6. poly & statitcs – spelling bee
  7. sasha march – give it all
  8. midnight mares – boneyard matinee
  9. drunk mums – livin at night
  10. hard rubbish – evergreen
  11. midnight mars – Anastasia
  12. 2inchtape – home
  13. drama dolls – tempation eyes
  14. trick shot – cross the line
  15. casper – movin on
  16. brunatex – five eght
  17. hoon – Australian dream
  18. its a hox – trying fo
  19. joe satitati – blue foot groove
  20. legless – rock star
  21. diva demotion – diva disease
  22. matterhorn – jugge nought
  23. steal capz – ill thong
  24. the uglies – big city
  25. the empty heads – bin day
  26. dimond sins – still breathing
  27. head in the oven – Percy
  28. smoke no fire – noboady
  29. truckshop – clockwork
  30. pine point – say it again
