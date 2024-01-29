Frontears: 2024-01-29

  1. the packets – girl singers
  2. king daddy – click
  3. pimpim horus – take em down
  4. belly – feed the tree
  5. pash – land of of the sun
  6. screemfeeder – dart
  7. stange brew band – make soon
  8. the bamboos – this is how you do it
  9. ed kuepper – the way i mad you feel
  10. sia – taken for granted
  11. leigh star dust – harry potter
  12. undergound lovers – looking for rain
  13. free genie – house of love
  14. ash morse – this is my story
  15. pack of cards – rip it off
  16. the lounge – telephone book
  17. lucy – tis not a comeetition but i win
  18. the lounge – multplied
  19. maximum security – top 40
  20. the brreders – cannonball
  21. prolem pony – at sea
  22. tism – greg the stop sign
  23. the smashing punkins – 1979
  24. tockic shock – pain
  25. dirty three – indian love song
  26. the emtpy thrats – dear sunshine
  27. home for def – nintendo
  28. even – stop & go
  29. ripe – something firrce
