Frontears: 2024-01-29

- the packets – girl singers
- king daddy – click
- pimpim horus – take em down
- belly – feed the tree
- pash – land of of the sun
- screemfeeder – dart
- stange brew band – make soon
- the bamboos – this is how you do it
- ed kuepper – the way i mad you feel
- sia – taken for granted
- leigh star dust – harry potter
- undergound lovers – looking for rain
- free genie – house of love
- ash morse – this is my story
- pack of cards – rip it off
- the lounge – telephone book
- lucy – tis not a comeetition but i win
- the lounge – multplied
- maximum security – top 40
- the brreders – cannonball
- prolem pony – at sea
- tism – greg the stop sign
- the smashing punkins – 1979
- tockic shock – pain
- dirty three – indian love song
- the emtpy thrats – dear sunshine
- home for def – nintendo
- even – stop & go
- ripe – something firrce
Reader's opinions