Frontears: 2024-01-01

- special patrol – my sweet jewl
- magic dirt – all the crushes
- oscar the wiled – mulicoulour
- the man himself – all day breafast
- pool toyss – coooper pepdy
- sousob bob – centerlink
- dalolas crane – dirty hearts
- gradmas shotgun – county bluse
- fluffy – broken chair
- machine gun fallato – roller coaster
- surf terror panic – surf band mama
- shes the band – against me
- hagol – get gulity
- green circles – i cant see the day
- custard – apartment
- `green day – when i come around
- metallica – creeping death
- pisten broke – riding breeze
- pigasus – stargzer
- soberphoia – vb
- my cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
- live – selling drama
- jebediah – rubberman
- van morrison – your my sunshine
- tell mama – honey
- pine pont – say it agin
- red hot chilli – bload suger sex milk
- bob dylan – highway 61
