Frontears: 2024-01-01

Written by on January 1, 2024

  1. special patrol – my sweet jewl
  2. magic dirt – all the crushes
  3. oscar the wiled – mulicoulour
  4. the man himself – all day breafast
  5. pool toyss – coooper pepdy
  6. sousob bob – centerlink
  7. dalolas crane – dirty hearts
  8. gradmas shotgun – county bluse
  9. fluffy – broken chair
  10. machine gun fallato – roller coaster
  11. surf terror panic – surf band mama
  12. shes the band – against me
  13. hagol – get gulity
  14. green circles – i cant see the day
  15. custard – apartment
  16. `green day – when i come around
  17. metallica – creeping death
  18. pisten broke – riding breeze
  19. pigasus – stargzer
  20. soberphoia – vb
  21. my cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
  22. live – selling drama
  23. jebediah – rubberman
  24. van morrison – your my sunshine
  25. tell mama – honey
  26. pine pont – say it agin
  27. red hot chilli – bload suger sex milk
  28. bob dylan – highway 61
