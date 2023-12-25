Frontears: 2023-12-25

  1. black rebel motorcycle club – whatever happened to my rock and roll
  2. the drones – sharkfin blues
  3. veiled glade – rainchamber
  4. the dunes – mountain
  5. church moms – cigarette
  6. cable ties – too late
  7. the vains – dont think so
  8. blush response – this city will eat itself
  9. the breeders – divine hammer
  10. screamfeeder – fill yourself with music
  11. elastica – line up
  12. the lemonheads feat. Julianna Hatfield – its about time
  13. sleater kinney – jumpers
  14. artic monkeys – fake tales of San Francisco
  15. the models – i hear motion
  16. johnny marr – easy money
  17. the la’s – there she goes
  18. rod stewart – ooh la la
  19. the shins feat. iron and wine – new slang
  20. modest mouse – float on
  21. death cab for cutie – soul meets body
  22. the fauves – dwarf on dwarf
  23. pavement – unfair
  24. maximo park – apply some pressure
  25. sparta – air
  26. elephant gun – cataract
  27. subtract s – 1000yrs
  28. portishead – sour times
  29. swervedriver – these times
  30. the cure – a forest
