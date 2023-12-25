Frontears: 2023-12-25

- black rebel motorcycle club – whatever happened to my rock and roll
- the drones – sharkfin blues
- veiled glade – rainchamber
- the dunes – mountain
- church moms – cigarette
- cable ties – too late
- the vains – dont think so
- blush response – this city will eat itself
- the breeders – divine hammer
- screamfeeder – fill yourself with music
- elastica – line up
- the lemonheads feat. Julianna Hatfield – its about time
- sleater kinney – jumpers
- artic monkeys – fake tales of San Francisco
- the models – i hear motion
- johnny marr – easy money
- the la’s – there she goes
- rod stewart – ooh la la
- the shins feat. iron and wine – new slang
- modest mouse – float on
- death cab for cutie – soul meets body
- the fauves – dwarf on dwarf
- pavement – unfair
- maximo park – apply some pressure
- sparta – air
- elephant gun – cataract
- subtract s – 1000yrs
- portishead – sour times
- swervedriver – these times
- the cure – a forest
