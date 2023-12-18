Frontears: 2023-12-18

Written by on December 18, 2023

  1. fake tane – dirty
  2. Paul Kelly – how to make gravy
  3. darcy fox – she loves Christmas time
  4. boady type – summer forever
  5. Blondie – tied is high
  6. midnight oils – rising seas
  7. the bamboos – this is how you do it
  8. the others – the style
  9. the breeders – walking whith a killer
  10. woman – black rice
  11. bowie – changes
  12. bucko & champs – he:s the Aussie Santa
  13. bitchspawn – cracks
  14. the moghty mighty bosstones – the sxeletone song
  15. jessica luxx – alone
  16. peach prc – like a grirl dose
  17. bitchspawn – slut mafia
  18. toxic shock – chines eyes
  19. the packets – hand job
  20. weezer – Beverly hills
  21. pixes – bone machine
  22. the p 90s – limo kiss
  23. swimsut – your so cool
  24. bucko & champs – aussie jingles
  25. perditon – nothing for you
  26. the batty kids – pills
  27. the rules – rumour
  28. the penny dreadfuls – our way way highway
  29. pink nose generator – baby wont chane the world
  30. Alana jagt – darness lines
  31. filter – say it again
  32. feed the fire – minimum wage
