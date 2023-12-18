Frontears: 2023-12-18

- fake tane – dirty
- Paul Kelly – how to make gravy
- darcy fox – she loves Christmas time
- boady type – summer forever
- Blondie – tied is high
- midnight oils – rising seas
- the bamboos – this is how you do it
- the others – the style
- the breeders – walking whith a killer
- woman – black rice
- bowie – changes
- bucko & champs – he:s the Aussie Santa
- bitchspawn – cracks
- the moghty mighty bosstones – the sxeletone song
- jessica luxx – alone
- peach prc – like a grirl dose
- bitchspawn – slut mafia
- toxic shock – chines eyes
- the packets – hand job
- weezer – Beverly hills
- pixes – bone machine
- the p 90s – limo kiss
- swimsut – your so cool
- bucko & champs – aussie jingles
- perditon – nothing for you
- the batty kids – pills
- the rules – rumour
- the penny dreadfuls – our way way highway
- pink nose generator – baby wont chane the world
- Alana jagt – darness lines
- filter – say it again
- feed the fire – minimum wage
