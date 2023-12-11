Frontears: 2023-12-11

Written by on December 11, 2023

  1. new England stone – money
  2. dolly parton – 9 to 5
  3. lizzie hoking – the chrismas song
  4. cosmic storm – nothing to say
  5. mums favourite – loveboat
  6. problem pony – cowboy song
  7. problem pony – bucked off
  8. spiral dance – the oak
  9. jebdiah – fall down
  10. pontail kink – well done
  11. star 10# – dominate
  12. god dammit dammit – let it all sink under
  13. the public saervants – yes man
  14. axe & ivory – stranger
  15. the scabs – ballad of brogans
  16. maximum security – bad man
  17. ministry – Jesus buliut my hot rod
  18. the mark of cain – first time
  19. lizzared train – bodyguard
  20. the dollas – pash me on the dace floor
  21. a devil amongst tallors – jazz 1
  22. hilltop hoods – what great night
  23. the toss – devondale
  24. Mary Webb – searching for more
  25. don and the wizards – an:s little city
  26. she the bad – never seen a chubby hipster
  27. hivemind – pyramid
  28. susan lilly – had a dream
  29. akusitc odyssyey – funk metal junk
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Feedback Loop: 2023-12-11

Previous post

Reverb: 2023-12-11

Current track

Title

Artist