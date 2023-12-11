Frontears: 2023-12-11

- new England stone – money
- dolly parton – 9 to 5
- lizzie hoking – the chrismas song
- cosmic storm – nothing to say
- mums favourite – loveboat
- problem pony – cowboy song
- problem pony – bucked off
- spiral dance – the oak
- jebdiah – fall down
- pontail kink – well done
- star 10# – dominate
- god dammit dammit – let it all sink under
- the public saervants – yes man
- axe & ivory – stranger
- the scabs – ballad of brogans
- maximum security – bad man
- ministry – Jesus buliut my hot rod
- the mark of cain – first time
- lizzared train – bodyguard
- the dollas – pash me on the dace floor
- a devil amongst tallors – jazz 1
- hilltop hoods – what great night
- the toss – devondale
- Mary Webb – searching for more
- don and the wizards – an:s little city
- she the bad – never seen a chubby hipster
- hivemind – pyramid
- susan lilly – had a dream
- akusitc odyssyey – funk metal junk
