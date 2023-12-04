Frontears: 2023-12-04

- the barflys – thunder down under
- the blues brothers – she caught the katy
- jebbediah – ruberman
- jen frank – saved me the trouble
- peach prc – like a grirl dose
- the chemical broths – hay boy hay girls
- resin dogs – more punk
- the beareds – if your dad dosent have a beard then you got two mums
- ready mades – last days
- kitchenwitch – sunrise
- magic dirt – delay
- bitchspawn – yes i am
- the audreys – train wreck blues
- ed kuuerper – without your mirror
- la guns – long time dead
- nokturnrnl – new era
- spiderbait – gockenpop
- fear and loathing – hate violence death and war
- blacknail – playground
- dropkick murthrys – we got the power
- coulorblind – touched
- oscar the wiled – shes be right
- billion dollar bums – schools out
- dirt – dutch oven
- fear factory – shock
- shehad – my minds setdate
- only crime – doomday breach
- the real mac dimarco – lucky to be alive
- lowrider – round the world
- 28 days – kool
Reader's opinions