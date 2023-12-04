Frontears: 2023-12-04

  1. the barflys – thunder down under
  2. the blues brothers – she caught the katy
  3. jebbediah – ruberman
  4. jen frank – saved me the trouble
  5. peach prc – like a grirl dose
  6. the chemical broths – hay boy hay girls
  7. resin dogs – more punk
  8. the beareds – if your dad dosent have a beard then you got two mums
  9. ready mades – last days
  10. kitchenwitch – sunrise
  11. magic dirt – delay
  12. bitchspawn – yes i am
  13. the audreys – train wreck blues
  14. ed kuuerper – without your mirror
  15. la guns – long time dead
  16. nokturnrnl – new era
  17. spiderbait – gockenpop
  18. fear and loathing – hate violence death and war
  19. blacknail – playground
  20. dropkick murthrys – we got the power
  21. coulorblind – touched
  22. oscar the wiled – shes be right
  23. billion dollar bums – schools out
  24. dirt – dutch oven
  25. fear factory – shock
  26. shehad – my minds setdate
  27. only crime – doomday breach
  28. the real mac dimarco – lucky to be alive
  29. lowrider – round the world
  30. 28 days – kool
