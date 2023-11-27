Frontears: 2023-11-27

Written by on November 27, 2023

  1. my Cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
  2. granny flat – time money wine
  3. red winter ft caullum drage – heart breaker
  4. pixies – break my body
  5. the story of – the seveth day
  6. the story of – sin rested
  7. home for def – blue ice
  8. mums favourite – loveboat
  9. killing heidi – weir
  10. filter – summer chiled
  11. soursob bob – happy face
  12. teenage Jones – hospital bed more heights
  13. teenage Jones – york more highs
  14. straight to the ace – want to know
  15. glove rabbit – set her freeze
  16. hilltop hoods – back once again
  17. baker boy – ride
  18. king stingray – lets go
  19. goldstein – honest work
  20. kingwood – bittersweet
  21. home for the def – i must killer queen
  22. home for the def – toms hash dinner and bong shop
  23. frenzal rhomb – the problem with society
  24. friends below zero – freak me out
  25. jess jones – stranger
  26. coulorblind – water
  27. soberphobia – i drop my guttes
  28. dead roo – turn around
  29. booster – rises again
  30. 2 inchtape – what i need
  31. lizard train – nirvana
  32. indigo – dream
  33. mum think blues – mr nice guy
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Feedback Loop: 2023-11-27

Previous post

Reverb: 2023-11-27

Current track

Title

Artist