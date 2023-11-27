Frontears: 2023-11-27

- my Cherie – healing in the glimmer sun
- granny flat – time money wine
- red winter ft caullum drage – heart breaker
- pixies – break my body
- the story of – the seveth day
- the story of – sin rested
- home for def – blue ice
- mums favourite – loveboat
- killing heidi – weir
- filter – summer chiled
- soursob bob – happy face
- teenage Jones – hospital bed more heights
- teenage Jones – york more highs
- straight to the ace – want to know
- glove rabbit – set her freeze
- hilltop hoods – back once again
- baker boy – ride
- king stingray – lets go
- goldstein – honest work
- kingwood – bittersweet
- home for the def – i must killer queen
- home for the def – toms hash dinner and bong shop
- frenzal rhomb – the problem with society
- friends below zero – freak me out
- jess jones – stranger
- coulorblind – water
- soberphobia – i drop my guttes
- dead roo – turn around
- booster – rises again
- 2 inchtape – what i need
- lizard train – nirvana
- indigo – dream
- mum think blues – mr nice guy
