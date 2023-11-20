Frontears: 2023-11-20

Written by on November 20, 2023

  1. Oscar the wiled – multicoulor
  2. sweat – red wave
  3. straight 2 the ace – adelaide
  4. its a hoax – charger
  5. gun it – blead me dry
  6. nanna cane – who i am
  7. no basis – apples
  8. abbie howlett – only you
  9. west thebarton – desire
  10. special patrol group – bring it all back home
  11. snap to zero – beat is a drug
  12. the drones – saix ways to Sunday
  13. kisschassy – spray on pants
  14. frenzel rhomb – never had so much fun
  15. fruit – little things
  16. hole – doll parts
  17. `grilsschool – nothing to lose
  18. cat power – fourth time around
  19. free genie – house of love
  20. firepower – shoot in the night
  21. mark of cain – first time
  22. bomb scare – MacDonald shit
  23. maximum security – Jerry
  24. the vains – dont think so
  25. dream thater – the ememy inside
  26. the uglies – big dog only
  27. lazy eyes – organ grinder
  28. spirit of alondray – wiled life
  29. spirral dance – flowers of island
