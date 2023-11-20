Frontears: 2023-11-20

- Oscar the wiled – multicoulor
- sweat – red wave
- straight 2 the ace – adelaide
- its a hoax – charger
- gun it – blead me dry
- nanna cane – who i am
- no basis – apples
- abbie howlett – only you
- west thebarton – desire
- special patrol group – bring it all back home
- snap to zero – beat is a drug
- the drones – saix ways to Sunday
- kisschassy – spray on pants
- frenzel rhomb – never had so much fun
- fruit – little things
- hole – doll parts
- `grilsschool – nothing to lose
- cat power – fourth time around
- free genie – house of love
- firepower – shoot in the night
- mark of cain – first time
- bomb scare – MacDonald shit
- maximum security – Jerry
- the vains – dont think so
- dream thater – the ememy inside
- the uglies – big dog only
- lazy eyes – organ grinder
- spirit of alondray – wiled life
- spirral dance – flowers of island
