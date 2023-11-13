Frontears: 2023-11-13

- coke – Hollywood jailbird
- mona lisa overdrive – its just too much
- lola – tease me
- sons zoku – yumi
- pacebo – every me every you
- the red eyes – high palace
- meanwhile back at the ranch – atomic cocktail
- street legal – modern ruins
- jebediah – fall down
- the aves – the city
- Oscar the wiled – multicoulur
- baby queen – i cant get my shit together
- harpo walker ft dani wilde – ride on
- lily and the drum – are you gonna be brave
- rebeccas empire – medicine man
- regurgiator – the formerly know as
- lumsucker – open rd
- nine inch nails – closer precursor }
- the prodigy – breathe
- bjork – human behavior
- yeah yeah yeah – heads will roll
- rage against the machine – sleep in the fire
- sunk loto – sunkin eyes
- iron butterfly – are you happy
- the butterfly effect – phoenix
- cull the band – one night only
- the loving tongue – evil in the sky
- mark of cain – tell me
- violent frems – blister in the sun
- josh abrahams ft amel – addicted too bass
Reader's opinions