Frontears: 2023-11-13

Written by on November 13, 2023

  1. coke – Hollywood jailbird
  2. mona lisa overdrive – its just too much
  3. lola – tease me
  4. sons zoku – yumi
  5. pacebo – every me every you
  6. the red eyes – high palace
  7. meanwhile back at the ranch – atomic cocktail
  8. street legal – modern ruins
  9. jebediah – fall down
  10. the aves – the city
  11. Oscar the wiled – multicoulur
  12. baby queen – i cant get my shit together
  13. harpo walker ft dani wilde – ride on
  14. lily and the drum – are you gonna be brave
  15. rebeccas empire – medicine man
  16. regurgiator – the formerly know as
  17. lumsucker – open rd
  18. nine inch nails – closer precursor }
  19. the prodigy – breathe
  20. bjork – human behavior
  21. yeah yeah yeah – heads will roll
  22. rage against the machine – sleep in the fire
  23. sunk loto – sunkin eyes
  24. iron butterfly – are you happy
  25. the butterfly effect – phoenix
  26. cull the band – one night only
  27. the loving tongue – evil in the sky
  28. mark of cain – tell me
  29. violent frems – blister in the sun
  30. josh abrahams ft amel – addicted too bass
