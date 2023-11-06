Frontears: 2023-11-06

- rhys Hewlett – half Greek blues
- the band she – mirror mirror
- king glizzared & lizared wizared – the silver cored
- rubarb – exerciser
- fusion – wake up
- kelshy – beer for breakfast
- kitchen witch – shock
- all flight crew aere dead – on the radio
- shehad – genel electric
- moby – body rock
- the barker suite – hindley st
- pool toys – you make me want too cheat on my girfired
- 311 – down
- rebcca lyon – vampire
- liz phair – perfect world
- the lost giants – miss jane
- bombscare – hang em all
- young offender – the boys
- Emily davies – the broken machine
- bloom – rock school
- jordi martin – boadertown
- grinsoon – READY 1
- bmx cowboy – down
- siiead o Conner – am i human
- sleepy lizard – street sigh
- lola – game over
- rage against the machine – bulls on p[arage
- inter arma – fly
- priority orange – left to my own
- 4 kings load – the barkand door
- bluestone – complete unknown
- molly brunch – made of glass
- birhday girl – for myself
