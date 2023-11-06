Frontears: 2023-11-06

Written by on November 6, 2023

  1. rhys Hewlett – half Greek blues
  2. the band she – mirror mirror
  3. king glizzared & lizared wizared – the silver cored
  4. rubarb – exerciser
  5. fusion – wake up
  6. kelshy – beer for breakfast
  7. kitchen witch – shock
  8. all flight crew aere dead – on the radio
  9. shehad – genel electric
  10. moby – body rock
  11. the barker suite – hindley st
  12. pool toys – you make me want too cheat on my girfired
  13. 311 – down
  14. rebcca lyon – vampire
  15. liz phair – perfect world
  16. the lost giants – miss jane
  17. bombscare – hang em all
  18. young offender – the boys
  19. Emily davies – the broken machine
  20. bloom – rock school
  21. jordi martin – boadertown
  22. grinsoon – READY 1
  23. bmx cowboy – down
  24. siiead o Conner – am i human
  25. sleepy lizard – street sigh
  26. lola – game over
  27. rage against the machine – bulls on p[arage
  28. inter arma – fly
  29. priority orange – left to my own
  30. 4 kings load – the barkand door
  31. bluestone – complete unknown
  32. molly brunch – made of glass
  33. birhday girl – for myself
