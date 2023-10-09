Frontears: 2023-10-09

- Lola – game over
- super ranee brother – Angela Pamela
- meatbeaters – lunch
- tracer – wrecking ball
- teenage Jones – 5 things i can taste
- mane – breathing again
- silerpram – tomorrow
- glove rabbit – set her freeze
- the irrsonsibles – home
- scared wired little guys – south Australia
- plan b – magpies
- private function – im this far awayfrom being the worst person your ever met
- steel tiger – long day rennin
- ricochet Pete – thanks for nothing
- your motive for – head full
- baker boy – survive ft jack Charles
- mums favourite – wind in willows
- palace of kings – no chance in hell
- the falling trees – rebound
- silverchair – pur massager
- squaker – me & the night
- raven black night – fire in your eyes
- matterorn – jade
- loaded billy – dearness falls
- lizzie hosking – mask
- smoke no fire – fig mint
- sleepy lizard – endless dreams
- lazzy eye – black hill
- jet jagurar – crackle
