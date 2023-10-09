Frontears: 2023-10-09

  1. Lola – game over
  2. super ranee brother – Angela Pamela
  3. meatbeaters – lunch
  4. tracer – wrecking ball
  5. teenage Jones – 5 things i can taste
  6. mane – breathing again
  7. silerpram – tomorrow
  8. glove rabbit – set her freeze
  9. the irrsonsibles – home
  10. scared wired little guys – south Australia
  11. plan b – magpies
  12. private function – im this far awayfrom being the worst person your ever met
  13. steel tiger – long day rennin
  14. ricochet Pete – thanks for nothing
  15. your motive for – head full
  16. baker boy – survive ft jack Charles
  17. mums favourite – wind in willows
  18. palace of kings – no chance in hell
  19. the falling trees – rebound
  20. silverchair – pur massager
  21. squaker – me & the night
  22. raven black night – fire in your eyes
  23. matterorn – jade
  24. loaded billy – dearness falls
  25. lizzie hosking – mask
  26. smoke no fire – fig mint
  27. sleepy lizard – endless dreams
  28. lazzy eye – black hill
  29. jet jagurar – crackle
