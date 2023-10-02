Frontears: 2023-10-02

  1. the irresponsibles – take me over
  2. twine – between states
  3. the news – margin for error
  4. custard – aparment
  5. king stingray – let go
  6. the borers – world got the rhythm
  7. darft punk – aroun the world
  8. portishead – gfloy box
  9. midnight oils – first nations
  10. skyhooks – horror movie
  11. fluffy – broken chair
  12. planet catus – banana
  13. grandaddy – goodbye
  14. the go between – here comes a city
  15. the poor – last laugh
  16. git – car outside the bar
  17. Danielle daze – 100% Jesus
  18. pigasus – stargazer
  19. iheart – black shirt
  20. BOMB SCARE – a bomb in grenfel st
  21. black orchid – time
  22. testeagles – turn that shit up
  23. laced in lust – rock you
  24. soursob bob – dogs
  25. smoke no fire – fig mint
  26. velvet trip – moving on
  27. private function – yellow
