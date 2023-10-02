Frontears: 2023-10-02

- the irresponsibles – take me over
- twine – between states
- the news – margin for error
- custard – aparment
- king stingray – let go
- the borers – world got the rhythm
- darft punk – aroun the world
- portishead – gfloy box
- midnight oils – first nations
- skyhooks – horror movie
- fluffy – broken chair
- planet catus – banana
- grandaddy – goodbye
- the go between – here comes a city
- the poor – last laugh
- git – car outside the bar
- Danielle daze – 100% Jesus
- pigasus – stargazer
- iheart – black shirt
- BOMB SCARE – a bomb in grenfel st
- black orchid – time
- testeagles – turn that shit up
- laced in lust – rock you
- soursob bob – dogs
- smoke no fire – fig mint
- velvet trip – moving on
- private function – yellow
Reader's opinions