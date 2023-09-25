Frontears: 2023-09-25

Written by on September 25, 2023

  1. son of zoku – yumi
  2. frost – poking holes in your research
  3. spiderbait – outta my head
  4. the candy brothes – football crazy
  5. velvet moth – black lights
  6. the streets – dont mug yourself
  7. alana jag – in some dream
  8. machine gun fellatio – girl of my dreams
  9. fake tan – dirty
  10. u2 – elevation
  11. 28 days/Apollo 440 – say what
  12. hells hoist – on the the thanks god for three d radio
  13. the c bombs – outta control
  14. lipsmack – runway
  15. the superjus – gravity
  16. zero return – bass on every beat
  17. groove armada – purple haze
  18. snap to zero – beat is a drug
  19. beast boys – sabotage
  20. the whitlams – no aphrodisiac
  21. sneker pimps – 6 underground
  22. diana ah naid – i go off
  23. goldstein – cant wait to get home
  24. radiohead – paranoid android
  25. raven black night – mystey woman
  26. ramones – California sun
  27. Joan jett – we \re not gonna take it
  28. pennwies – the word
  29. queen of stone age – no one knows
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Monday Museli: 2023-09-25

Current track

Title

Artist