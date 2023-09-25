Frontears: 2023-09-25

- son of zoku – yumi
- frost – poking holes in your research
- spiderbait – outta my head
- the candy brothes – football crazy
- velvet moth – black lights
- the streets – dont mug yourself
- alana jag – in some dream
- machine gun fellatio – girl of my dreams
- fake tan – dirty
- u2 – elevation
- 28 days/Apollo 440 – say what
- hells hoist – on the the thanks god for three d radio
- the c bombs – outta control
- lipsmack – runway
- the superjus – gravity
- zero return – bass on every beat
- groove armada – purple haze
- snap to zero – beat is a drug
- beast boys – sabotage
- the whitlams – no aphrodisiac
- sneker pimps – 6 underground
- diana ah naid – i go off
- goldstein – cant wait to get home
- radiohead – paranoid android
- raven black night – mystey woman
- ramones – California sun
- Joan jett – we \re not gonna take it
- pennwies – the word
- queen of stone age – no one knows
Reader's opinions