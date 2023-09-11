Frontears: 2023-09-11

Written by on September 11, 2023

  1. Juliette seizure and tremor dolls – i quit
  2. the aves – psychotc reaction < she loves you>
  3. stirling north and the serious lack of rainfall – the road to foler bay
  4. pj harvy – all sounds
  5. jamiroquai – supersonic
  6. surf terr panic – surf band mama
  7. the molting vultures – rowley park
  8. kitchen witch – chase the sun
  9. rooshooter – devil
  10. mudhoney – the straight life
  11. igfgy stooges – raw power
  12. radio birman – your gonna be miss
  13. ride in the sun – im, just dandy
  14. perdition – right to fight
  15. the dunes – mountain
  16. fake tane – black how
  17. jackson firebird – Mohawk bang
  18. ACDC – ride on
  19. cosmic psychos – sin bin
  20. the chats – 6l gto
  21. the snits – river deep mountain high
  22. swamp kitteh – space tiger
  23. burnside – drive out of town
  24. no though rd – hellcoter
  25. the brats – 1 2 truro
  26. yours truly – walk over my grave
  27. twine – my god
  28. gina birch – i play my bass loud
  29. slowmango – ginger
  30. rockys pride and joys – your hell
