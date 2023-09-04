Frontears: 2023-09-04

- king daddy – blond red river
- alana jag – sarah
- peach – rock the shocker
- klaxons – gold skins
- grinspoon – black tatto
- the vains – dont think so
- tism – greg the the stop sign
- labrats – christian kids on drugs
- you am i – solders
- big town – 2057
- mile maders – upside down
- lush – 500 shake baby shake
- ihert – black t shirt
- augie march – one word
- bloodstone villanins – jack the ripper
- fur – jimmy Rodgers
- gyroscope – snakeeyes
- cull the band – burn in hell
- leads worm – face the fear
- stormset – all the others
- the disruntled – poo jogger
- star ten hash – idit box
- osccar the wiled – UNFRIEND
- cornershop – brimful of asha
- pimp hours – touch up
- ramones – judy is a punk rocker
- the hives – tick tick boom
- soursob bob – centerlink
- old man river – la
- houcus pocus – heres johnny
- pixies – debser
Reader's opinions