Frontears: 2023-09-04

  1. king daddy – blond red river
  2. alana jag – sarah
  3. peach – rock the shocker
  4. klaxons – gold skins
  5. grinspoon – black tatto
  6. the vains – dont think so
  7. tism – greg the the stop sign
  8. labrats – christian kids on drugs
  9. you am i – solders
  10. big town – 2057
  11. mile maders – upside down
  12. lush – 500 shake baby shake
  13. ihert – black t shirt
  14. augie march – one word
  15. bloodstone villanins – jack the ripper
  16. fur – jimmy Rodgers
  17. gyroscope – snakeeyes
  18. cull the band – burn in hell
  19. leads worm – face the fear
  20. stormset – all the others
  21. the disruntled – poo jogger
  22. star ten hash – idit box
  23. osccar the wiled – UNFRIEND
  24. cornershop – brimful of asha
  25. pimp hours – touch up
  26. ramones – judy is a punk rocker
  27. the hives – tick tick boom
  28. soursob bob – centerlink
  29. old man river – la
  30. houcus pocus – heres johnny
  31. pixies – debser
