Frontears: 2023-08-28

Written by on August 28, 2023

  1. mane – bitter
  2. the babes – working sucks
  3. raw ether – sneaky machine
  4. the dunes – trace the sun
  5. fear loathing – red ring
  6. leather messiah – lousy human basted
  7. teenage Jones – by way
  8. casio brothers – show bag
  9. miss golly gosh – bad slut
  10. the gels – lets go down the pub
  11. riccohet pete – your on top
  12. the amcats – bee kaye
  13. magic dirt – i love the rain
  14. speediddy – banger mash
  15. night rites – dark pattens
  16. sugar tongue – led astray
  17. alana jag – in some dream
  18. the news – convince the guards
  19. the public servants – we want a revolution
  20. the chats – ive been drunk in every pub in queenlands
  21. stssed – im an alcoholic
  22. stissed – going to hell
  23. fluffy – no one but you
  24. ol dirty bastard ft kelllis – got your money
  25. miss eliot ft nas eve & q tip – hot boyz
  26. hilltop hoods – dumb enough
  27. truth corroded – the storm
  28. nfi – a song about a car
  29. don morrison – dirt
  30. twine – same old problem
