Frontears: 2023-08-21

Written by on August 21, 2023

  1. kitchin witch – trouble
  2. red rascalel – other girlfired
  3. the vains – dont think so
  4. jacklson – the gardon dome
  5. planet x – going for my blue belt
  6. the avalanches – forntier phychtist
  7. drama dolls – syd
  8. magic dirt – comptition gril
  9. phats and small – tonite
  10. the dolls – phash me on the dance floor
  11. pj harvey – seenan i
  12. glove rabbit – set her freeze
  13. radio spectular – little steve
  14. shannon murphy music – the way you live
  15. hoax – turn it aroubd
  16. aera 7 – bitter words
  17. the liveing end – west end riot
  18. angry andson ft sarh macloaed – higway to hell
  19. hagoal – get gullity
  20. tell mamma – freedon riseing
  21. swomp kittie – space tiger
  22. cull the band – three time loser
  23. ilcit even – the sound
  24. the beareds – no beaed no good
  25. helleo – helleo
  26. at the drive in – 198d
  27. generation – doin the ruff
  28. mettalica – disapperar
  29. ben gel – snap my spine
  30. james addcion – been caught steeling
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2023-08-21

Current track

Title

Artist