Frontears: 2023-08-21

- kitchin witch – trouble
- red rascalel – other girlfired
- the vains – dont think so
- jacklson – the gardon dome
- planet x – going for my blue belt
- the avalanches – forntier phychtist
- drama dolls – syd
- magic dirt – comptition gril
- phats and small – tonite
- the dolls – phash me on the dance floor
- pj harvey – seenan i
- glove rabbit – set her freeze
- radio spectular – little steve
- shannon murphy music – the way you live
- hoax – turn it aroubd
- aera 7 – bitter words
- the liveing end – west end riot
- angry andson ft sarh macloaed – higway to hell
- hagoal – get gullity
- tell mamma – freedon riseing
- swomp kittie – space tiger
- cull the band – three time loser
- ilcit even – the sound
- the beareds – no beaed no good
- helleo – helleo
- at the drive in – 198d
- generation – doin the ruff
- mettalica – disapperar
- ben gel – snap my spine
- james addcion – been caught steeling
Reader's opinions