Frontears: 2023-08-14

- cable tires – too late
- sia – taken for granted
- the 745 – bus song
- pool toys – coober prey
- twine – same old problem
- jebdiah – fall down
- rocky pride of joy – red altra
- magic dirt – dirty jeans
- flounce + machine – ship to wreck
- summer flake – blue
- machine gun fellatio – roller coaster
- rage against machine – bulls on parade
- sttaght to the ace – i remember
- psycho green – spaced out
- the Green circles – rown house in stpney
- the dandy warholes – bohemian like you
- hells hoist – on the radio (thank god for three d )
- iggy pop – lust for life
- tism – im into led zep
- korn – blind
- the loveing tongue – marching on
- black orchid – time
- the uglies – big dogs only
- church moms – cigarette
- palcebo – every me every you
- surf terr panic – surf band mama
- coldwave – buster
