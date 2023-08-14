Frontears: 2023-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2023

  1. cable tires – too late
  2. sia – taken for granted
  3. the 745 – bus song
  4. pool toys – coober prey
  5. twine – same old problem
  6. jebdiah – fall down
  7. rocky pride of joy – red altra
  8. magic dirt – dirty jeans
  9. flounce + machine – ship to wreck
  10. summer flake – blue
  11. machine gun fellatio – roller coaster
  12. rage against machine – bulls on parade
  13. sttaght to the ace – i remember
  14. psycho green – spaced out
  15. the Green circles – rown house in stpney
  16. the dandy warholes – bohemian like you
  17. hells hoist – on the radio (thank god for three d )
  18. iggy pop – lust for life
  19. tism – im into led zep
  20. korn – blind
  21. the loveing tongue – marching on
  22. black orchid – time
  23. the uglies – big dogs only
  24. church moms – cigarette
  25. palcebo – every me every you
  26. surf terr panic – surf band mama
  27. coldwave – buster
