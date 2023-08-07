Frontears: 2023-08-07

  1. the superjesus – secret agent man
  2. the empty threats – boys in the gutter
  3. jen lush – icon song1
  4. witch hunt – sun
  5. cop shop – revenge of the fuzz
  6. Oscar the wiled – my daisy
  7. digit – can you here the sound
  8. spiderbait – monty
  9. the liveing – prisoner of society
  10. skunkhour – up to our necks inn its
  11. skunk anasie – i can dream
  12. dimeech – just let go
  13. the dairy brothers – we are ancestors of future generation of rock
  14. dieselwitch – voodoo doll
  15. coldwave – har cut song
  16. cosmicstorm – noboadys fool
  17. Dexter Jones – 1963
  18. fath no more – epic
  19. dial – what can you offer
  20. dimond sins – still breathing
  21. sid row – slave to the grave
  22. placement – new disease
  23. mark of cain – fire in her heat
  24. diva demolion – energy
  25. butthole surfers – pepper
  26. cocktail strippers – in the city
  27. sick of it / mobb deep – survive of fittest
  28. kyuss – green machine
  29. tumbleweed – stone
The Innapropriate Alto: 2023-08-07

Monday Museli: 2023-08-07

