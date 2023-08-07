Frontears: 2023-08-07

- the superjesus – secret agent man
- the empty threats – boys in the gutter
- jen lush – icon song1
- witch hunt – sun
- cop shop – revenge of the fuzz
- Oscar the wiled – my daisy
- digit – can you here the sound
- spiderbait – monty
- the liveing – prisoner of society
- skunkhour – up to our necks inn its
- skunk anasie – i can dream
- dimeech – just let go
- the dairy brothers – we are ancestors of future generation of rock
- dieselwitch – voodoo doll
- coldwave – har cut song
- cosmicstorm – noboadys fool
- Dexter Jones – 1963
- fath no more – epic
- dial – what can you offer
- dimond sins – still breathing
- sid row – slave to the grave
- placement – new disease
- mark of cain – fire in her heat
- diva demolion – energy
- butthole surfers – pepper
- cocktail strippers – in the city
- sick of it / mobb deep – survive of fittest
- kyuss – green machine
- tumbleweed – stone
