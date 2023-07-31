Frontears: 2023-07-31

Written by on July 31, 2023

  1. Oscar the wiled – pinch me please
  2. Emily Davis – undone
  3. endorphin – sex & violence
  4. spiderbait – outta my head
  5. mona lisa overdrive – its just too much
  6. bird if prey – well seasons thay change
  7. the yerlings – downtown
  8. weezer – island
  9. boady jar – one in million
  10. fusion – wake up
  11. psycho green – northern light
  12. creeping flesh – wasted land
  13. basement jaxx – get me off
  14. pacifer – comfor me
  15. sawyback – control
  16. the empty threats – two years
  17. pj harvy – rid of me
  18. sinead o connor – black coffee
  19. OPEN SEASON – hot pink
  20. black sabbath – war pigs
  21. the menace – off the leash
  22. dead popes of the vatican – hurricane
  23. slowmango – ace
  24. hells hoist – on the radio thank god for three d
  25. the white stripes – seven Nation army
  26. stomp- the dog – self destruction
  27. hownbones – happiness
  28. bong coffen – baelong
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2023-07-31

Current track

Title

Artist