Frontears: 2023-07-17

  1. queen of the stone age – time and place
  2. salty – wannabe pornstar
  3. cowboy junkies – hard to build easy to break
  4. tumbleweed – acid rain
  5. steel tiger – the last goodnight
  6. king stingray – looking out
  7. molly rockets – asphalt
  8. sad sad Tim – the other rd
  9. fruit – time to go
  10. son of dad – sothing to me
  11. star ten hash – iinmortal
  12. peach prc – favorite person
  13. ricocet Pete – thanks for nothing
  14. hell city glamours – right my wrongs
  15. liz phir – miss Lucy
  16. the preaves – black crows and butterflys
  17. roadsinde slasher – red light amber
  18. roadkill 66 – vodka & pills
  19. pigasus – stargazer
  20. ride into the sun – new sunday
  21. the beaded clams – fancy cats
  22. blwan – you can bulid me
  23. bad moves – sprit radio
  24. blonde – hanging by tell phone
  25. spirit alondray – pope
  26. coke – you mean nothing to me
  27. bong coffin – nightmare
  28. blacknail – playground
  29. hard ons – going it alone
