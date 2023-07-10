Frontears: 2023-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2023

  1. the vanilla wombat love convention – the pirates
  2. indiago – shade
  3. go gos – unforgiven
  4. the donnas – skintight
  5. bad/dreams – jack
  6. the open season – dont bleve in goodbye
  7. angelik – alright
  8. vegans in leather – read your mind
  9. skunk hour – in your arms
  10. 1200 techniques – where you at
  11. silerchair – Israels son
  12. west thebaron – gorge Michele
  13. lily amd the drum – are you gonn be brave
  14. your loyal hartless – Halls of waiting
  15. rocket science – going away
  16. pimpin horus – get together
  17. wirheads – life after winter
  18. metallica – 53 & 3red
  19. the smashing pumpkins – the end is the begin is the end
  20. peaches prc – perfect for you
  21. the backyears – drinking in Adelaide
  22. the violet crams – 1.68
  23. the barflys – rollercoaster
  24. lazy eye – hole in my pocket
  25. mark Curtis and flannelette – getaway
  26. jen lush – icon song 1
  27. athletic teenage joggers – hello demons
  28. big room – kid again
  29. dice – eyes ahead
