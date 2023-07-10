Frontears: 2023-07-10

- the vanilla wombat love convention – the pirates
- indiago – shade
- go gos – unforgiven
- the donnas – skintight
- bad/dreams – jack
- the open season – dont bleve in goodbye
- angelik – alright
- vegans in leather – read your mind
- skunk hour – in your arms
- 1200 techniques – where you at
- silerchair – Israels son
- west thebaron – gorge Michele
- lily amd the drum – are you gonn be brave
- your loyal hartless – Halls of waiting
- rocket science – going away
- pimpin horus – get together
- wirheads – life after winter
- metallica – 53 & 3red
- the smashing pumpkins – the end is the begin is the end
- peaches prc – perfect for you
- the backyears – drinking in Adelaide
- the violet crams – 1.68
- the barflys – rollercoaster
- lazy eye – hole in my pocket
- mark Curtis and flannelette – getaway
- jen lush – icon song 1
- athletic teenage joggers – hello demons
- big room – kid again
- dice – eyes ahead
