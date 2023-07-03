Frontears: 2023-07-03

  1. heather frahn – pure golden heart
  2. dice – eyes ahead
  3. west thebarton – nothing to do
  4. soursob bob – bonfire
  5. green circles – brown house in stepney
  6. Alisha – falling for you
  7. pool toys – lottery
  8. queen of stone age – what peephole say
  9. the butterfly effect – Phoenix
  10. butterfly boucher – weather
  11. iron butterfly – in a gadda of vida
  12. fithy gipsies – lifeline
  13. rockys pride and joy – red alar
  14. the living end – prisoner of society
  15. Casio brothers – showbag
  16. brilling – vacant seat
  17. problem pony – damn
  18. 4 kings loud – blind henblion
  19. bomb scare – a bomb in grenfell st
  20. burnside mums – drive out of town
  21. ponytail kink – libraries
  22. athletic teenage jogger – birds
  23. one planet – bob Marley
  24. showmango – bob funk
  25. cream – sunshine of your love
  26. deep purple – hush
  27. big yawn – crying
