Frontears: 2023-06-26

Written by on June 26, 2023

  1. phoebe brigegers – waiting room
  2. ed kubpper – electric storm
  3. underground lovers – loooking for rain
  4. the yellow wallpaper – tell me too beg
  5. the jesus lizard – glamours
  6. t Rex – calling all destroyer
  7. the blind herd – crossing the dead heart
  8. the druges – the bold and beautiful
  9. blackpenny – dont tell people your dreams
  10. soursob bob – paradise interchange
  11. the yearlings – old friends
  12. front end loader – trains
  13. dirty three – Indian love song
  14. spiderbait – run
  15. lady stangelove – sweet enchange
  16. ladyhawke – my delirum
  17. pj harvey – man_size
  18. superheist – crank the system
  19. pixies – debaser
  20. bluestone – complete unknwn
  21. stirling north – outback stars
  22. hard ons – apartment for tow
  23. new york dolls – personality cries
  24. iggy and stooges – search and destroy
  25. cocktail strippers – in the city
  26. black orichid – destity
  27. placement – new disease
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2023-06-26

Current track

Title

Artist