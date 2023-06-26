Frontears: 2023-06-26

- phoebe brigegers – waiting room
- ed kubpper – electric storm
- underground lovers – loooking for rain
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me too beg
- the jesus lizard – glamours
- t Rex – calling all destroyer
- the blind herd – crossing the dead heart
- the druges – the bold and beautiful
- blackpenny – dont tell people your dreams
- soursob bob – paradise interchange
- the yearlings – old friends
- front end loader – trains
- dirty three – Indian love song
- spiderbait – run
- lady stangelove – sweet enchange
- ladyhawke – my delirum
- pj harvey – man_size
- superheist – crank the system
- pixies – debaser
- bluestone – complete unknwn
- stirling north – outback stars
- hard ons – apartment for tow
- new york dolls – personality cries
- iggy and stooges – search and destroy
- cocktail strippers – in the city
- black orichid – destity
- placement – new disease
