Frontears: 2023-06-19

Written by on June 19, 2023

  1. the superjesus – lights out
  2. queen of the stone age – emotion sickens
  3. emergency crank radio – say anything
  4. night rites – waiting for my spaceman
  5. cowboy junkies – what i lost
  6. London grammar – baby its you
  7. the chemical brothers – no reason
  8. old baby – playboy
  9. soursob bob – centerlink
  10. the yerlings – downtown
  11. blow up betty – puppies
  12. home for the def – Nintendo
  13. fighterpilot – back home
  14. jen lush – lovers parting dawn
  15. reguritator – crush the losers
  16. the presidents of the united state of america – peaches
  17. plan b – psycho happy ft jen lush
  18. athletic teenage joggers – birds
  19. pistnbroke – riding the breeze
  20. lizards train – feel the water
  21. red hot chyili peppers – under the bridge
  22. the loud abouts – tent city
  23. smashing pumpkins – tonight tonight
  24. twine – my god
  25. steph wood – easy to love
