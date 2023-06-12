Frontears: 2023-06-12

- 5 sided cube – typer tape
- iggy pop & stooges – raw power
- big heavy stuff – white flag
- the superjessus – down again
- the ugles – baby on the leash
- marilyn mason – the beautiful people
- the mavis”s – naughty boy
- suzi quatro – 48 crash
- ptl – the absolute end of the world
- teddy mars – news
- phoebe brigers – wating room
- the easybeats – shes so fine
- super ralene broths – angela pamela
- wqitch hunt – drive
- southeast desert metal – eagle
- the ramones – rockway beach
- pollanna – electric cardigan rock
- imani copola – legend of a cowgirl
- quindon taver – everyone free to wear sunscreen
- willam street stikers – ill be okay
- the swopm rats – psycho
- squids jag – i word i said
- heather frahn – brand new new
- the spazzy – i dont want a party tonight
- jodi Philips & kim salmon – it take it two
- dirtbombs – moter city baby
- chainsaw preachers – its never you
- mudhony – the straight life
- angy anderson sarh macload – highway hell
- bur – song 2
Reader's opinions