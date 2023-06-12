Frontears: 2023-06-12

Written by on June 12, 2023

  1. 5 sided cube – typer tape
  2. iggy pop & stooges – raw power
  3. big heavy stuff – white flag
  4. the superjessus – down again
  5. the ugles – baby on the leash
  6. marilyn mason – the beautiful people
  7. the mavis”s – naughty boy
  8. suzi quatro – 48 crash
  9. ptl – the absolute end of the world
  10. teddy mars – news
  11. phoebe brigers – wating room
  12. the easybeats – shes so fine
  13. super ralene broths – angela pamela
  14. wqitch hunt – drive
  15. southeast desert metal – eagle
  16. the ramones – rockway beach
  17. pollanna – electric cardigan rock
  18. imani copola – legend of a cowgirl
  19. quindon taver – everyone free to wear sunscreen
  20. willam street stikers – ill be okay
  21. the swopm rats – psycho
  22. squids jag – i word i said
  23. heather frahn – brand new new
  24. the spazzy – i dont want a party tonight
  25. jodi Philips & kim salmon – it take it two
  26. dirtbombs – moter city baby
  27. chainsaw preachers – its never you
  28. mudhony – the straight life
  29. angy anderson sarh macload – highway hell
  30. bur – song 2
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Reverb: 2023-06-12

Current track

Title

Artist